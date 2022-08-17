Musk unfiltered: A look at Elon Musk's most notorious tweets (in no particular order)

Ain't no brakes on Musk's train. Yes, this is true. The world's richest man has time and again made headlines for his outlandish tweets. His latest round of tweets on purchasing the English soccer club, Manchester United left the members of the Twitterati muddled. Clearing the air about his tweet, Musk said that he was only joking.

We tried to put together some of his most bizarre/notorious tweets during his 13-year-long relationship with the social media giant.

Musk Lost $20 million due of a marijuana joke

Musk made the decision to make light of Tesla shareholders on 7 August 2018 and tweeted, "I'm thinking about going private with Tesla at $420. Secured funding Shareholders have two options: sell at $420 or keep their shares and go private."

He decided on $420 as the buyout amount since April 20, often known as 4/20, is when "Cheech and Chongs" around the world celebrate marijuana and its byproducts.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018 ×

Musk invites Putin to a duel

Musk tweeted in the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, "I hereby issue a single battle challenge to Vladimir Putin. The stakes are high in Ukraine ".

He sent a tag to the Kremlin, requesting acceptance.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022 ×

Attacks against the LGBTQI+

Aiming to criticise the use of pronouns by members of the LGBTQI+ community and others, the wannabe Martian tweeted in July 2020 that "pronouns suck."

Musk refers to Biden as a "Sock Puppet"

With the remark that "Biden is a damp socket puppet in human form," Musk even went after US President Joe Biden in January of this year.

Madness has taken national proportions ... Shame on Joe Biden and Mary Barra for this lie, it's so insignificant to be like that — Eva Fox 🦊🇺🇦 Shadow Crew (@EvaFoxU) January 27, 2022 ×

The "Coronavirus Panic"

Before the COVID-19 took over people's daily life, Musk blasted individuals who could be preparing for the pandemic, calling their "coronavirus fear" "stupid," disregarding the threat the virus posed to the entire planet.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020 ×

Kanye West for President?

That time he supported Kanye West running for President of the United States.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020 ×

Spare the planet, please?

The Earth is not flat; rather, it is hollow, and a "Donkey King lives there," Musk stated in an April 2017 tweet mocking flat-earthers.

The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021 ×

Musk's house on sale?

In 2020, Elon Musk put out a tweet saying he was renouncing all physical possessions.