German aerospace engineer Rudiger Koch has set a new world record for the longest time living underwater. The 59-year-old spent 120 days in a submerged capsule off Panama's coast, surpassing the previous record of 100 days held by an American.

Life beneath the waves

Koch’s underwater home, located 11 meters below the surface, spanned 30 square meters. It was equipped with a bed, toilet, TV, computer, and exercise bike. Food and supplies were delivered through a tube connecting the capsule to a chamber above the water. Solar panels powered the capsule, though there was no shower.

He also said, "What we are trying to do here is prove that the seas are actually a viable environment for human expansion."

Celebration

After emerging, Koch celebrated with champagne, a cigar, and a leap into the Caribbean Sea. Koch told AFP, "It was a great adventure and now it's over there's almost a sense of regret actually. I enjoyed my time here very much."

He described the glowing sea and underwater calm as beautiful. "It is impossible to describe, you have to experience that yourself," he added.

Guinness confirms record

"We needed witnesses who were monitoring and verifying 24/7 for more than 120 days," Reyes told AFP. Guinness World Records verified the accomplishment, with cameras monitoring Koch 24/7 throughout the 120 days. Adjudicator Susana Reyes called it an “extraordinary” achievement requiring extensive effort and determination.

