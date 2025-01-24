Following US President Donald Trump's threats of making Canada the 51st US state, hats emblazoned with the slogan "Canada is Not for Sale" are going viral and have been ordered in tens of thousands in response.

Advertisment

Liam Mooney, founder of an Ottawa-based design firm, made a hat emblazoned with the slogan "Canada is Not for Sale".

The hat gained widespread attention after Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore it during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers in Ottawa last week to discuss Trump's vow to impose tariffs on imports from Canada.

Also read: Canada willing to take ‘very strong’ response against Trump’s tariff threats: PM Trudeau

Advertisment

'Tens of thousands of hats ordered'

Tens of thousands of hats have been ordered online since then, Mooney said.

Mooney told Reuters that he designed the hats as a creative rebuttal to President Trump's rhetoric, aiming to cut through political discourse with a message of nationalism and unity.

Advertisment

"It's an opportunity to bring people together from all of civil society, regardless of political persuasion," Mooney said.

Also read: Trump could impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico on Feb 1, Ottawa says 'ready to respond'

"Our sovereignty is threatened when our dignity is disrespected," Mooney said. "We have allies, and we have friends all around the world who are ready to rise to the call and defend us and join in."

Earlier, Trump announced that he was planning to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, adding that these plans may be effective from February 1.

Also read: 'Not a snowball's chance in hell': Trudeau responds to Trump's remarks of making Canada 51st US state

Following this, Canadian PM Trudeau firmly warned against Trump’s plans to impose hefty tariffs on February 1, saying that Ottawa will respond with “robust, rapid” and “very strong” retaliatory measures.

Trudeau said on Tuesday (Jan 21) that Canada is ready to deploy measures against the tariffs scheme, according to a CBS report.

Also read: Chrystia Freeland enters race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister. Who is she?

Trump, speaking via video to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, said he demanded respect from Canada. He has previously addressed Trudeau as "Governor".

(With inputs from agencies)