France: A self-styled 'seduction coach' jailed for life for killing ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 80 times

A 41-year-old former French rail worker who described himself as a "seduction coach" online has been jailed for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. A self-acclaimed expert in "seduction" and "masculinity", Mickaël Philétas, retrained as an aerobics coach was found guilty of killing his 34-year-old girlfriend by stabbing her to death at her Ecquevilly home.

The court in Yvelines heard that Philétas, who post videos online about living the life of an alpha male, had killed his ex-partner with a knife by stabbing her more than 80 times after arriving at her home late at night. He was also convicted of the attempted murder of her new partner, as well as the attempted murder and sexual assault of her younger sister on the same night.

The public prosecutor, Marine Montauzou told the court that Philétas' actions amounted to a "savage crime" and there was no doubt that it was predecided by him.

The prosecutor also said by referring to one of his YouTube videos that he did "not tolerate any woman standing up to him". She said he had a "homicidal hatred of women".

In his defence, Philétas told the court that he did not hate women and had posted more than 1500 videos on YouTube about masculinity because he was interested in online communications.

In court, he invoked his right to stay silent during much of the questioning and at the end of the hearing, he just said that this was because he felt "great shame" about what he did.

