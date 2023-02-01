ugc_banner

For those who missed the green comet, here are breathtaking videos, images of the rare astronomical sight

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

As per NASA, the comet paid our planet a visit after a good 50,000 years. It was a rare feast for stargazers and astronomers alike as people around the globe witnessed the astronomical event.  Photograph:(Twitter)

It was a one-in-a-million sight — in a very literal sense — as estimates say that the next possible sighting won't happen for millions of years

The internet is abuzz with mentions of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) a.k.a., the green comet, which on Wednesday could be seen with the naked eye. 

As per NASA, the comet paid our planet a visit after a good 50,000 years. It was a rare feast for stargazers and astronomers alike as people around the globe witnessed the astronomical event. 

Watch | WION Fineprint: Rare Green comet visible from Earth after 50,000 years

It was a one-in-a-million sight — in a very literal sense — as estimates say that the next possible sighting won't happen for millions of years.

The comet passed just 26 million miles (or 42 million kilometres) from Earth.

For those of us who were otherwise occupied or plain lazy to go out and try to spot the comet, some stargazers have managed to capture videos and images of the amazing sight. These captures are all over social media.

Let's take a look at a few of them:

According to NASA's Paul Chodas, While plenty of comets have graced the sky over the past year, "this one seems probably a little bit bigger and therefore a little bit brighter and it’s coming a little bit closer to the Earth’s orbit".

The comet owes its green colour to its chemical composition which as per reports is a result of a clash between sunlight and carbon-based molecules in the comet's coma.

A comet's coma refers to the cloud of gases that surrounds the nucleus of a comet.

(With inputs from agencies)

