For those who missed the green comet, here are breathtaking videos, images of the rare astronomical sight

The internet is abuzz with mentions of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) a.k.a., the green comet, which on Wednesday could be seen with the naked eye.

As per NASA, the comet paid our planet a visit after a good 50,000 years. It was a rare feast for stargazers and astronomers alike as people around the globe witnessed the astronomical event.

It was a one-in-a-million sight — in a very literal sense — as estimates say that the next possible sighting won't happen for millions of years.

The comet passed just 26 million miles (or 42 million kilometres) from Earth.

For those of us who were otherwise occupied or plain lazy to go out and try to spot the comet, some stargazers have managed to capture videos and images of the amazing sight. These captures are all over social media.

Let's take a look at a few of them:

c/2022 e3 (ZTF), which has not been seen since the Homo Sapiens, will be at its highest point 58° N @ 9:46pm (EST) and will disappear 30° N @ 5:46am. Have a look because you’ll never see this again! #GreenComet #Space #CometC2022E3 pic.twitter.com/hsRk3A2rn7 — johnnymorleyy (@johnnymorleyy) February 1, 2023 ×

Green comet will be seen after 50,000 Years. So many humans have come to this world and gone during this time. And it will continue for billions of years. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 1, 2023 ×

I ran out at 3:30 am to grab a couple images of comet c/2022 e3 (ztf) or the "green comet" you may have seen or heard about recently. Today is it's closest approach to Earth but still 26 MILLION miles away. It's still very very dim, and you'll need binoculars to find it. pic.twitter.com/k6SCVtZkMt — Tyler Leavitt of tslclick (@tslclick) February 1, 2023 ×

LETS FUCKING GO THE WEATHER IS CLEAR TONIGHT AND I HAVE A RIDE IM GONNA GO SEE THE GREEN COMET 💥💥💥 — jack! || c0mms open (@ahdkshaX) February 1, 2023 ×

Green comet visible for the 1st time in 50,000 years later today. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. It allegedly left to buy a pack of cigarettes pic.twitter.com/lbz4iBrw00 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 1, 2023 ×

Did anybody see that green comet? — Janak Dave (@JanakYDave) February 1, 2023 ×

Tried to photograph the #greencomet at 4am. A bit cloudy on Denton Rd. but cold and clear at Lake Desolation. No luck seeing it even w/binoculars so pointed camera where it was supposed to be. Think this tiny pale fuzz is it so a visual bust compared to Neowise in 2020, right. pic.twitter.com/qSc0HnzV0e — Ed Burke (@EdBurkeToga) February 1, 2023 ×

Is anyone seeing the Green Comet?? — Dr Whale (@dr_whale) February 1, 2023 ×

According to NASA's Paul Chodas, While plenty of comets have graced the sky over the past year, "this one seems probably a little bit bigger and therefore a little bit brighter and it’s coming a little bit closer to the Earth’s orbit".

The comet owes its green colour to its chemical composition which as per reports is a result of a clash between sunlight and carbon-based molecules in the comet's coma.

A comet's coma refers to the cloud of gases that surrounds the nucleus of a comet.

