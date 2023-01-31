Green Comet 2023: Check date, time and location; know when and how to view the rare shooting star

A rare green Comet is expected to appear in Indian skies on January 30 and can be spotted with naked eyes. Last time, the comet passed by earth 50,000 years ago. The Comet, named C/2022 E3, will be visible in different parts of India in the last week of January and early February. It will be closest to Earth on February 2 at 42 million kilometres distance from the planet before going far away into the solar system. The comet, which is still leaving behind a dazzling tail, has been photographed in the skies above the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle (Ladakh). The comet was travelling at a relative speed of 2,07,000 kilometres per hour as it raced between the orbits of Earth and Mars.

Green comet location and time

One can try to locate the comet at a height of around 20 degrees between Saptarshi Mandal (the huge bear) and the Pole star. Binoculars and a telescope will give you a better view of the comet. As the comet moves away from Earth, its brightness will progressively diminish. Since moonlight makes items in the sky appear substantially dimmer, the best time to see it is right after moonset in the early morning hours. Although comet brightness is hard to predict, this one is probably going to be the brightest in 2023.

What are Comets?

Comets are snowballs that orbit the solar system and are comprised of frozen gases, rocks, and dust. These celestial bodies are modest while they are frozen, but when they approach the Sun, they become heated and spew gases and dust, creating a giant luminous head that is larger than most planets. The comet's orbital period was estimated to be close to 50,000 years, according to Space.com. This indicates that it will be coming within 50,000 years of Earth next month.

NASA’s comment on Green Comet