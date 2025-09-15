/Dubai 'porta-potty parties' probe exposes sex ring where women are forced to fulfill disgusting sexual fetishes



A former London bus driver offered an undercover BBC reporter "women for a sex party", removing the covers off a high-profile sex ring in Dubai. The man has been identified as Charles Mwesigwa, who told the reporter that women were available for a starting price of $1,000 and would do "pretty much everything" the clients want. The man has been running an illegal prostitution ring in Dubai, and preys on vulnerable women who come there with hopes of a job. Some of these women who were coerced into sex work by Mwesigwa spoke about their experience with the BBC Eye and the World of Secrets podcast. According to the report, Mwesigwa has managed to get away with this operation because he uses other people and their names to hire cars and apartments for the women and their clients.

The sex acts performed by these men are extreme, one of which includes defecating on the women. A young Ugandan woman told the BBC that most of Mwesigwa's clients were white Europeans and had extreme fetishes. "There's this one client, he poops on girls. He poops and he tells them to eat the shit," a woman told the publication. Another woman confirmed the story, saying "porta-potty" requests were frequent. She said one of the clients told her, "We pay you 15,000 Arab Emirates Dirham ($4,084) to gang-rape you, pee in your face, beat you, and add in 5,000 ($1,361) for being recorded eating faeces." She thinks that there is a racist angle to the fetishes. "They want somebody who is going to cry and scream and run. And that somebody [in their eyes] should be a black person," she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dubai porta-potty parties see ‘musicians, footballers, presidents’, man claims

A man named Troy, who worked for Mwesigwa, told the BBC that once the women reached Dubai, they were told they needed to pay for flights, visas and living costs, and prostitution was the only way they could do it. He said the women were forced into sexual acts they had never heard of in their lives. The client list, he alleges, includes "musicians, footballers, presidents." He added, "It doesn't matter what those girls go through as long as Abbey’s rich clients are happy. These girls have no escape route." If they refuse to service the clients, Troy says Mwesigwa would lock up the women until they agreed. Reportedly, two women linked to Mwesigwa died after falling from high-rise apartments. Their deaths were ruled suicides.

#DubaiPortaPotty online trend

The BBC started its investigation to reveal the stories behind the viral hashtag #DubaiPortaPotty. This hashtag alludes to influencers going to Dubai expense-free to attend parties where degrading sex acts were performed on them, including being willingly defecated on by wealthy clients for money. According to the New York Post, female influencers, other online stars, models, and actresses can be paid as much as $100,000 to attend such parties. Earlier this year, a Ukrainian OnlyFans model was found dumped on the side of a Dubai road with horrific injuries linked to a "porta potty" party. Maria Kovalchuk went to a party at a hotel on March 9 and later went missing for eight days. Her mother, Anna, said that the police investigation found she "sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height". However, according to the Russian news outlet Shot, her family had disputed the police account and called it fake.

