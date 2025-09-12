

A doctor in Manchester, United Kingdom, was caught having sex with a nurse in the operating theatre while a patient lay on the table under anaesthetic. A medical tribunal was informed about the shocking incident involving Dr Suhail Anjum and an unnamed nurse. One of their colleagues at the Tameside Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne walked in on them in a “compromising position”, The Independent reported. Andrew Molloy, representing the General Medical Council (GMC), said that Dr Anjum was the anaesthetist for five cases in theatre 5 on September 16, 2023. Midway through the third case, he asked another nursing colleague to keep a check on the male patient so he could take a comfort break. However, he went to another operating theatre where he had sex with the nurse identified as Nurse C. Molloy said that Nurse NT caught them in the act after entering theatre eight, and “encountered Dr Anjum and Nurse C in a compromising position”. Also Read: Funeral director took dead baby home, put him in a bouncer to 'watch cartoons'; another was on the sofa, mother alleges

Nurse NT was shocked to see them in that position, with Nurse C's pants "around her knee area" and "Dr Anjum in the process of tying up the cord of his trousers." Nurse NT quickly darted through the room and left. Meanwhile, Dr Anjum returned to operating theatre 5. He was away for a total of eight minutes. “It is right to say that no harm came to the patient when Dr Anjum was absent from the theatre and the procedure went on without further incident," Molloy added.

Dr Anjum left the hospital and returned to Pakistan

Nurse NT reported the incident to her line manager, after which the GMC opened an investigation into the matter. Dr Anjum admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the nurse and stated that he knew she would be nearby when he left the patient in the operating theatre. He also admitted that his actions put the patient at risk. He informed the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), hearing the matter, that he quit Tameside hospital in February 2024 and had returned to his hometown in Pakistan, The Independent reported. He called it a “one-off error of judgment” and stated that he wanted to resume his career in the UK. “It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame," he said. “I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself, but the trust and how it would look."

Dr Anjum was a married man at the time, and apologised for the transgression. He told the tribunal that it was “unfair” to ask the anaesthetic nurse to cover for him, while admitting that his actions put Nurse NT in an “awkward position”. “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right.” Dr Anjum also told the members that he was going through a stressful time following the birth of his youngest daughter in January that year. “It took a toll on my personal life, my mental health and wellbeing, and my work at the hospital.” Further hearing on the case will happen on Friday.

