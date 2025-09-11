/'Disturbing and sickening': Peter Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to US fired over links with 'best pal' Jeffrey Epstein

Peter Mandelson has been dismissed as Britain’s ambassador to Washington after newly released emails revealed the depth of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Foreign Office said on Thursday that the prime minister had asked the foreign secretary to withdraw Mandelson “with immediate effect” after further details of his ties to Epstein surfaced.

“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” the statement read. “The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” it added.

The ministry said what changed matters was Mandelson’s suggestion that Epstein’s first conviction was “wrongful” and should be challenged. “In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect,” the statement added.

Immigration minister Mike Tapp told The Guardian that Mandelson’s messages were “disturbing and sickening” and stressed it was “important that we get to the bottom of this.”

Pressure on Mandelson grew earlier this week when US lawmakers released Epstein’s “birthday book,” which included a handwritten note from Mandelson describing him as “my best pal.” Despite this, Prime Minister Keir Starmer had stood by him on Wednesday, telling parliament Mandelson had his “full confidence.”

That changed hours later when Bloomberg published a cache of emails between Mandelson and Epstein. In them, Mandelson expressed sympathy for Epstein, backed his legal fight over the 2008 Florida case, and even advised him to draw on Sun Tzu’s Art of War.

“I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain,” Mandelson wrote.

In a separate interview with The Sun, released on Wednesday, Mandelson admitted he had made a serious error of judgment in maintaining his friendship with Epstein.

“I feel a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women who suffered as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities,” he said. “I feel a tremendous sense of regret not only that I met him in the first place, but that I continued the association and I took at face value the lies that he fed me and many others.” He described Epstein as a “charismatic criminal liar.”