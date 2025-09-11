/Indian-origin doctor in Canada loses medical licence after being found guilty of sexually abusing patients

Indian doctor physician Suman Khulbe’s medical license was revoked in Canada after she was found guilty of sexual abuse by her patients. Her registration was cancelled after she admitted to sexually abusing her male patient. News outlet National Post quoted Khulbe saying, “Many facts of my case were omitted and not brought out during the public hearing. Attending this contested hearing came at considerable financial and personal sacrifice to both me and my parents in order for my voice to be heard.”

The panel further mentioned that Khulbe had a sexual relationship with one of her patients and personal relations with two others. It further noted two of these patients were her business associates. As she was testifying before the tribunal, Khulbe highlighted that she was “raised in an Indian home with traditional values". With that she also admitted to having a sexual relationship with her trainer, which she called a relationship.