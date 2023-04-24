Drunken man on American Airlines flight gets into argument with fellow passenger, proceeds to urinate on him

Another day, another "peegate". A passenger aboard an American Airlines flight has been detained for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger. The man, as per reports, was inebriated and had gotten into an argument with a co-passenger. The incident happened on a New York to Delhi nonstop flight on Sunday evening.

The man was handed over to Delhi local police on April 23 for his "disruptive" behaviour.

"An allegedly inebriated passenger relieved himself on another passenger. American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement agencies. An FIR has been lodged," said a senior DGCA official as per a TOI report.

However, conflicting versions of the alleged incident are emerging.

While the airline in its complaint to the local police and aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) alleged that a drunken passenger had urinated over a co-traveller, the Delhi Police said that statements from co-passengers failed to substantiate the allegations.

"The staff did not share who the accused urinated over or where did he do so in the aircraft. Passengers sitting near him also submitted in writing that they were not urinated over," said a senior Delhi police officer, as reported by the Hindu.

In a press statement, American Airlines said that a passenger was handed over to law enforcement following a "disruption on board". Citing an anonymous DGCA official, the Hindu also reported that the airline will be holding a further investigation into the matter as per internal procedures.

Over the past few months, multiple incidents of drunk passengers peeing or urinating on their fellow passengers have come to light. Just last month, a 20-year-old Delhi student was accused of urinating on a business class passenger on another American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi.

Before that, in November and December of last year, similar incidents were reported on Air India flights to India. In December, on an Air India-102 flight from New York to Delhi, a male flyer relieved himself on a female passenger. In December, a man on an Air India-142 flight from Paris to Delhi urinated on a vacant seat and the blanket of a fellow passenger.

(With inputs from agencies)

