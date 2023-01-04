Pathetic! Drunk man urinates on woman in New York-Delhi Air India flight; woman reports to Tata Group Chairman

In a shockingly bizarre incident, a man allegedly "unzipped his pants" and urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. The man was drunk when he exposed himself to the woman co-passenger, a senior citizen who was seating on the aisle side in business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

During the incident, the woman, who was in her seventies, alarmed the cabin crew but they failed to apprehend the unruly passenger. The woman later alleged that the "crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation".

The incident took place on 26 November and some action was taken against the man only when the woman sent a letter to N Chandrasekara, the chairman of Tata Group, who owns Air India.

Narrating the incident in the letter, the woman was quoted by the Times of India as saying that soon after "the lunch was served and lights were switched off...another passenger walked to my seats, completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts...my clothes, shoes and bags were completely soaked in urine". The woman also alleged that after the incident, the man was allowed to walk off freely as soon as the plane landed in Delhi.

Air India constituted an internal committee to probe the incident. "The matter is under government committee and the decision is awaited", the official said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought a report of the incident from the airline. "We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent", the DGCA said on Wednesday.

After urinating, the man continued to stand there, exposing himself and moved only after one of her co-passengers asked him to leave. The woman passenger cleaned herself in the airline lavatory, the crew gave her a set of pyjamas and disposable slippers to change into.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. The airline has also constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended putting the male passenger on the 'no-fly list'.

Recently, Air India was also among the few airlines called out by playback singer Benny Dayal for mishandling the instruments of musicians travelling across the country.

"Indigo, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, you guys have zero care or concern for a musician's instrument", Dayal said in a video posted on his official Instagram account.

