Delta flight designed to view total solar eclipse on April 8 sells out within minutes

Passengers eagerly grabbed tickets for a Delta Air Lines flight specifically tailored for viewing the forthcoming total solar eclipse. Delta spokespersons told the New York Post (NYP) that all seats on Flight 1228, scheduled for April 8 and designed for eclipse observation, had been quickly purchased. The announcement came soon after the airline launched this unique flight option to view the total solar eclipse.

Delta's flight route from Austin to Detroit has been carefully timed to provide passengers with the best opportunity to witness the total solar eclipse at its peak safely. The airline aims to maximise time spent within the path of totality, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience for all aboard.

Total solar eclipse: A rare celestial occurrence

NASA said that the total solar eclipse on April 8 will initially become visible in North America, starting in Mexico around 11 am local time, with its path projected to move through certain American states later in the afternoon. Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines' Lead Meteorologist, told NYP that this eclipse marks the final chance to witness such an event over North America until 2044.

Delta intends to use an A220-300 aircraft for the eclipse flight, known for its extra-large windows that offer premium viewing opportunities to passengers.

While Delta has meticulously planned the flight itinerary to optimise time within the path of totality, external factors like weather and air traffic control may necessitate adjustments. The airline remains prepared to adapt to ensure the safety and satisfaction of passengers.

NASA has further stressed the importance of using special eclipse glasses to avoid eye injuries while observing the solar eclipse. It is only safe to remove these glasses during the brief period of totality, which typically lasts only a minute or two.

The most recent total solar eclipse occurred in December 2021, visible exclusively to those in Antarctica. The upcoming eclipse offers a rare opportunity for Americans, with the last total solar eclipse visible in the US being in 2017.