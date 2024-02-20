'Martians wanted': NASA is looking for volunteers to live in a Mars simulator for a year

Mars, a barren planet, is known for its harsh environment where the existence of life is nothing short of difficult. Now, NASA is seeking applicants to do just that or rather a simulation.

Life on Mars

The upcoming one-year simulation is part of the American space agency's Mars surface mission, part of the CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) program. This mission is the second of three planned ground-based missions and is set to begin in the spring of 2025.

Four volunteers will be required to live and work inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The habitat, called Mars Dune Alpha, will replicate the challenges of a Mars mission, including limited resources, equipment failures, communication delays, and environmental stressors.

Volunteers will be given a living quarters, workspace, a medical station, lounge areas and a galley and food growing stations. They will be required to conduct simulated spacewalks, work with robots, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop growth. Furthermore, they will be subjected to typical challenges, "including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors."

Who can apply?

As per the NASA website, the space agency is looking for healthy, motivated US citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers. The applicants must be between the ages of 30-55, and proficient in English.

"Applicants should have a strong desire for unique, rewarding adventures and interest in contributing to NASA’s work to prepare for the first human journey to Mars," states NASA. They must also meet standard NASA criteria for astronaut candidates.

The deadline for applying for this unique opportunity is April 2nd.

Participants will be compensated for the mission, however, no details have been provided.

The CHAPEA missions are aimed at providing valuable scientific data to validate systems and develop solutions for future Mars missions. NASA is using research from the ongoing simulated missions to inform crew health and performance support during actual Mars expeditions.