Curly fries with side of gunfire: Drive-thru employee shoots at customers over missing fries

A now-viral video has exposed a startling incident from Houston, Texas, where a drive-thru employee fired at a customer for complaining about missing curly fries.

The incident happened way back in March 2021, at a Jack-in-the-box outlet. However, it has made the headlines now as the customers file a lawsuit against the fast-food chain after their attorney obtained the video through a discovery request. The lawsuit, as per ABC7 Chicago, seeks damages of at least $250,000.

Scary combo: Fries and gunshots

As per the lawsuit, Anthony Ramos, a Florida resident, was working in Houston when he went on an outing with his pregnant wife and their 6-year-old daughter.

The family went to the Jack-in-the-Box near Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, where they ordered a combo meal.

However, what should have been a routine fast-food run took a dramatic turn when, after a 15-minute wait, the Ramos family found themselves speeding away from the drive-thru under gunfire.

The lawsuit states they paid $12.99 for a combo meal but did not receive the curly fries they had ordered, sparking a heated argument.

The Ramos family initiated the lawsuit in 2022. Initially, Ford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct and received a sentence of one year deferred adjudication, which she successfully completed in June, according to court records.

How it unfolded

Driving the car was Ramos, with his wife occupying the front passenger seat, and their daughter nestled in the back.

Newly released video footage captures the intense exchange between employee Alonniea Fantasia Ford and Ramos.

The video shows how the heated exchange first led to Ramos and Ford throwing food and condiments at each other, and finally how it agitated Ford to the point of drawing a firearm.

Initially, the Jack-in-the-box employee hurls ice and condiments at the family, but later fires at least two shots at their retreating car.

Watch the video here:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just-released video shows a Jack-in-the-Box employee shoot at a drive-thru customer, reportedly during an argument over missing curly fries.



According to a lawsuit filed by Houston attorney, Randall Kallinen, Anthony Ramos and his family ordered a combo… pic.twitter.com/iT2T2ngj3F — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) September 26, 2023 ×

The lawsuit contends that Jack-in-the-Box was negligent in ensuring customer safety. In its initial response, the restaurant denied all allegations, asserting that it had "no control" over and bore no legal responsibility for third parties like Ford.

In a press release, the family's attorney Randall Kallinen said, "Jack-in-the-Box needs to do a background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them."

(With inputs from agencies)





