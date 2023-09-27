Why these young Portuguese climate activists have taken 32 European nations to court?

A rather unprecedented climate trial is currently underway at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France after six young people from areas in Portugal ravaged by wildfires took 32 European governments to court. Dubbed as the largest climate case ever to be heard by ECHR, the young people argue that the failure of said nations to act fast enough on climate change is a violation of their climate rights.

The young Portuguese applicants, aged between 11 and 24, with the support of the British-based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), filed the case in September 2020 against the 27 EU member states as well as Britain, Switzerland, Norway, Russia and Turkey. They are seeking a legally binding order that would force the states to act on climate issues.

While the hearing started early in the day and is scheduled to end on the same day, a ruling is not expected before the first half of 2024

"Today we will stand up at the ECHR to argue for our rights and our future," the applicants wrote on social media ahead of the trial.

David vs Goliath

In what is a true 'David vs. Goliath battle, more than 80 lawyers are representing the accused countries while the applicants are being represented by just six lawyers.

Gerry Liston, one of the lawyers representing the Portuguese youth said if the case were to be successful, it would be up to national courts to enforce the rulings. They would be provided with a road map to ensure enforcement was effective.

"We just want them (governments) to stick to the treaties and do what they promised they would do," 15-year-old Andre Oliveira, one of the six applicants was quoted as saying by Reuters as he pointed to the 2015 Paris Agreement on cutting emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and aim for 1.5C.

Climate change is fast becoming an existential threat to humanity. UN Secretary-General, António Guterres has already warned the world saying "the era of global warming has ended" and that "the era of global boiling has arrived".

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C [above pre-industrial levels] and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action," said Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies)