Charming Antichrist will deceive the world: Priest warns Biblical prophecy could soon come true

The Antichrist, a figure exactly the opposite of Jesus Christ, could soon rise and take people away from their faith. A Catholic priest has warned that world events are unfolding exactly as predicted by early Church leaders, who saw this person ruling the world through economies. The Antichrist will be charming, present himself as the saviour of humanity and demand loyalty. A unified economic system where the powerful will have control over who can buy and sell will play a major role in his rise. Some Christian theologians believe that a figure who stands against the teaching of Christ will steer people away from their faith just before the world ends. Father Chad Ripperger, while speaking on the Shawn Ryan Show, said, "The Antichrist has to be able to rule the world."

Antichrist will come when morality collapses

He talked about how things are happening just as predicted years ago. He said the Antichrist would emerge during a time when the world would witness moral collapse. He says this has already been happening since the 1950s. "There's been an implosion where people just aren't following the laws of God and of the natural law in any sense of the term," he said.

This, he says, shows that the "stage is set" for the rise of the Antichrist. This person won't necessarily just use politics to achieve his goal, but would be in control of the global economy. Ripperger believes that the changing economic system will play a major role in his rise. According to him, biblical prophecies talk about how economic control would one day be centralised, and digital technologies are preparing the ground for it.

Digital economy will create a platform for Antichrist

"Well, we're almost there, where they could literally just decide, look, unless you're going to sign off on certain things, you're not going to have access to the digital currency that we're going to enact worldwide," he said. The Book of Revelation mentions the "mark of the beast", a system without which people cannot buy or sell. This is a widespread theory today, as many people have pointed out that the world is moving towards this setup.