Canada: Turban-wearing Sikh woman to be the new city councillor of Brampton

For the first time, a turban-wearing Sikh woman has been elected as the city councillor in Brampton city in Canada.

Nvajit Kaur Brar, a respiratory therapist, won the race on Monday in Wards 2 and 6.

She was a former Conservative MP for Brampton West. She secured over 28 per cent of votes cast, Brampton Guardian reported.

Her opponents Chambers received 22.59 per cent and Camren Wilson received 15.41 per cent.

As part of her campaign during the last two months, she went door to door and spoke to over 22,000 residents.

She said, "I'm excited. I'm so proud of all Bramptonians who have voted, making sure our voices are being heard more than ever before."

However, she earlier lost as the Ontario NDP candidate to Progressive Conservative MPP Amarjot Sandhu.

During her speech, Brar said, "I think a lot of people can relate to me. I'm just a respiratory therapist. I've actually worked with a lot of people. I'm a mom of three and a lot of people in Brampton are families."

She'll mainly focus on three aspects- building new infrastructure, reducing crime in the area and improving road safety.

(With inputs from agencies)

