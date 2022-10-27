Rishi Sunak hopes to build a Britain where children can 'light their diyas'

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak, the newly elected prime minister of Britain, sent greetings for Diwali from his home at 10 Downing Street. The nation's first prime minister of Indian descent, Sunak, was present at a Diwali reception held at the British prime minister's official residence.

In addition to wishing everyone a happy Diwali, Sunak promised to create a country in which "our children and grandchildren can light their Diyas."

“Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!” he tweeted, sharing a picture of himself at the reception.

Following a meeting with King Charles III on Tuesday, the 42-year-old devout Hindu officially assumed control of Britain after being chosen as the party's new leader in a historic leadership contest.

The former investment banker is the country's youngest prime minister in 210 years.

After meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak was sworn in as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, making history by being the first Hindu and non-white person to hold the position. Additionally, he was Charles III's first British Prime Minister to take the oath of office.

Sunak acknowledged that he was chosen to fix the faults made by his predecessor in his statement from 10 Downing Street, but he also praised her "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She wasn't wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless."

He promised that his government would uphold ethics, professionalism, and responsibility at every level in order to win the trust of the British people.

"I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things," said Sunak.

