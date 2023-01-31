Black History Month 2023: Why do we celebrate it in February month? History, Importance, Facts & Quotes

Black History Month 2023: February is Black history month. Originating in the United States, the annual observance is a four-week-long celebration. Black history month sheds light on the contributions of African-Americans to society in the last 400 years. Historians and the general public neglected the history and importance of African-Americans until the early 20th century. Carter G Woodson, the father of Black history, celebrated the first celebrations of Black history in the second week of February 1926. The week encompassed the birthdays of two significant men who helped abolish slavery in America- President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Later, the one week became a month, and today, we celebrate Black history month, honouring African-Americans and their contribution to the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the history, importance, and reasons behind the celebration of Black History month in February. If you're looking for Black history month quotes and facts, you are in the right place.

Black history month: History & Importance

The Father of Black History, Carter G Woodson, was amongst the top scholars who encouraged African-Americans across the United States to rewrite themselves into the history books. Woodson laid the foundation of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) in 1915. The association researched and spread awareness about the achievements of African-Americans and the African diaspora. Within a few years, Black history week became Black history month.

African-American teachers, especially women, played a significant role in shaping Black history month. They established history clubs and hosted lectures to spread awareness. In 1986, the United States congress officially recognised Black history month. Every president since Ronald Reagan issued a Black history month statement.

Black history month 2023: Facts

Here are some interesting facts about Black history month 2023.

The theme for Black history month 2023 is 'Black resistance.' It observes the "historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms, and police killings," according to asalh.org.

Canada also recognises February as Black history month. However, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Ireland celebrate it in October. In 2014, Ireland only became the fourth nation to celebrate Black history month.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the population of African-Americans in the United States is 48.2 million.

Black history month 2023: Quotes

Here are a few quotes for Black history month 2023 from African-American legends who engraved their names in history's golden pages.

"I refuse to accept the view that humankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality. I believe unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

"If there is no struggle, there is no progress." - Frederick Douglass

"We all have dreams. To make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort." - Jesse Owens