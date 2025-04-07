Billionaire and 'biohacker' Bryan Johnson, "who wants to live forever", has revealed in a new YouTube video that he may have accidentally sped up his aging process rather than slowing it down. Notably, Johnson spends $2 million a year to reverse his biological age.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Johnson revealed a significant error concerning rapamycin, a immunosuppressant, popular in anti-aging circles. Johnson modified the dosage after testing and reseraching on rapamycin to manage potential benefits and risks. However, instead of experiencing rejuvenation, the tech entrepreneur began noticing side effects.

Johnson experienced several adverse effects, including mouth ulcers, slow wound healing, cholesterol imbalances, and elevated blood sugar levels. Additionally he also experienced an increase in his resting heart rate.

“To those of you laughing at home, I’m laughing with you,” he said adding, “It’s important to talk about both the successes and the failures,” he said. “That’s how we all learn.” He also informed people that he has stopped taking the drug. He added that he is committed to experimenting, documenting, and, crucially, sharing. “It’s important to talk about both the successes and the failures,” he said. “That’s how we all learn.”

The tech millionaire is known for his extreme anti-ageing methods, involving his son, Talmage (17). He in an unconventional "multigenerational plasma exchange" experiment, injected himself with his son's blood.

Bryan Johnson launches "Don't Die" movement

Bryan Johnson recently launched a new 'religion' to "solve death" and "save" the human race. "Dear humanity, I am building a religion," announced Johnson on X.

As Johnson puts it, Don't Die is a "universal translator and the grand unifying theory of existence." He said that with democracy governing civic matters, capitalism dictating wealth and religion caring for the soul, "existing frameworks are too narrow". Instead, he proposes his religion, which he claims "speaks fluently with...+ the universe through physics + AI via mathematics + software via computation + living things via biology + humans via storytelling + truth via memetics".

