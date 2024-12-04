New Delhi, India

Millionaire and creator of the “Blueprint” project, Bryan Johnson, who has been carrying out various experiments of age-reversing, is on a six-day trip in India currently.

During his trip, the millionaire took to X to speak about the air quality crisis in the country. His post started a discussion about the air quality crisis in the country.

Johnson said that he loved India, but what left him shocked was how locals have “normalised” the country's poor environmental condition.

Solving air quality in India is more important than curing cancer. ? https://t.co/MMzGC6XNrP — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 4, 2024 ×

“I've loved being in India. My first time. I am shocked by how normalised Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments,” wrote the CEO, and added how things can change if there is an improvement in the air quality.

Reacting to the posts, a person wrote, “That is not true at all.” “Not sure that's a good comparison," said another.

“We are immune to this,” wrote a third X user. “Why is the air in India so terrible?” asked a fourth user. “What are your suggestions about solving air quality issues in India?” said a fifth user.

Bryan Johnson visits Ambani family, meets Shloka and Sonam Kapoor

During his visit to India, Bryan Johnson made various pitstops, the most recent of which was in the lavish Antilia, the famous residence of the Ambani family.

Great speaking with the Little Nest community about the future of health and longevity. Big thanks to Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for hosting me. pic.twitter.com/i2O2vbrWQC — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 4, 2024 ×

The 47-year-old millionaire also met prominent figures like Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Johnson, who has created the Blueprint project, has remained dedicated to reversing his ageing process.

The millionaire met famous personalities at the Little Nest community, and their discussions focused on longevity and the future of health.

Some things I’m trying to lessen jet lag: 1) Fast: No food, caffeine, or alcohol before or during. For a flight from LA to Mumbai via Singapore, this means a 33-hour fast. Overeating on flights wrecks sleep quality. 2) Sleep Immediately: Informed the flight crew that I’ll… — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 30, 2024 ×

Taking to X, Johnson also shared some hacks that he has been practicing to decrease the jet lag. He divided the hacks into these steps: Fast, Sleep Immediately, Blue Light Glasses, Avoid Alcohol, Hydrate, Sensory Control and Exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)