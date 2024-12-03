Mumbai, India

Millionaire and creator of the “Blueprint” project Bryan Johnson, who has been carrying out experiments to reverse ageing, faced trolling as he visited India.

Taking to X, Johnson revealed that he had carried six days' worth of food to India, which sparked a lot of reactions on the social media platforms.

Johnson, in his post, said, "A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days."

The influencer listed items like longevity mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup, and matcha, which were according to the meticulously tested Blueprint diet.

Johnson said that he didn't take specific precautions because he was visiting India but because he was concerned about the global food supply.

Here's how netizens reacted to the post

His post received more than eight lakh views.

"Destroying actual quality of life in hopes it may increase quantity of life is peak 21st-century foolishness. I pity this guy for the life he must lead," said one user.

"If you go to India and don’t eat the food, it doesn’t count as a visit," wrote another user.

"Bro, are you telling me you’re going to India and not trying any local food? You deserve a gold medal for this sacrifice," commented a third user.

"Now you’re a true Indian auntie—travelling with a second suitcase filled with food!" said a fourth user.

Johnson meets up with Indian icons

Even though Johnson faced trolling, his visit to India saw some meaningful engagements.

Johnson met Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat at Soho House, Mumbai on Sunday evening (December 1).

“Last night at Soho house with @deepigoyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you,” said Johnson on X.

(With inputs from agencies)