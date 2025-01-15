Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old entrepreneur and internet personality known for his desire to live forever, has shared the "anti-ageing" pill that he was consuming but now is warning people against it. He revealed that he had been taking 13 milligrams of immunosuppressant rapamycin for 5 years but ended consumption in September 2024 due to its severe side effects. On Wednesday (Jan 15), an Indian CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, shared his support for Johnson by commenting on his post about the pills.

Why not?

Rapamycin is used by patients who undergo an organ transplant as the medicine helps in avoiding new organ resistance in the body. Johnson was taking it as an experiment. He said that the medicine was doing more harm than benefit to the body. He claimed of implemented the “most aggressive rapamycin protocol of anyone in the industry".

“Despite the immense potential from pre-clinical trials, my team and I concluded that the benefits of lifelong dosing of Rapamycin do not justify the hefty side effects," the former Silicon Valley CEO had said in a statement.

He added that as per the preclinical and clinical studies, long-term use of the drug has a chance of causing insulin and glucose intolerance.

The craze of being young forever

In a quest to slow his ageing process, Brayan Johnson has spent around $2 million in a year on therapies apart from a dedicated diet, sleep, and exercise routine.

In 2023, Johnson underwent therapy in which he exchanged books with his teenage son to stay young. He had called his son "bloody boy".

(With inputs from agencies)