Great news for royal family fans as Princess Catherine is finally on her way to recovery from cancer. Confirming the great news, Catherine revealed that her cancer is now in remission and she wants to focus on “recovery” at the moment.

This came as great news for fans of the British royal family as two senior members of the royal family fell sick early last year and this was the time last year when both were not being seen in the public and were undergoing chemotherapy. While not much is known about King Charles’ diagnosis, the Princess of Wales had confirmed that she was getting treated for cancer.

Princess of Wales, Catherine, on cancer

Taking to Instagram, Princess of Wales, Catherine said, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to.”

The princess’s announcement came as she visited a hospital called Royal Marsden in west London where she had been treated. She posted, “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

During the visit to the hospital, Catherine thanked staff members and spoke with other cancer patients. She recalled her “really tough” experience with chemotherapy, disclosing that the medicine was delivered via a port. “It’s really tough,” Catherine said of chemotherapy. “It’s such a shock.”

Prince William is a royal patron of the hospital. The hospital opened in 1851 and is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to cancer diagnosis, research and treatment. Catherine has now been designated as a joint patron, alongside her husband.

Catherine completed chemotherapy in September

In September 2024, Catherine revealed that she had completed chemotherapy for her cancer and her goal was to remain cancer-free. At the time, Catherine and William's Kensington Palace declined to confirm whether she was medically free of cancer or whether she was undergoing any other treatment.

The Palace has also never commented on the type of cancer that Catherine had. They did not address how far it had progressed, her stage or if there was anything beyond chemotherapy that the royal was trying.

Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024

Catherine aka Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024. She had to be hospitalised for 14 days for abdominal surgery where it was found that she had cancer and had to be treated immediately.