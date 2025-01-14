Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not happy at the label that actor Justine Bateman has given them amid their work to help Los Angeles wildfire victims. A source close to the couple has stated that they find Bateman's comments 'offensive'.

What the source close to Harry and Meghan said

While speaking to PageSix, the source said, “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her.”

The statement also read, “[She is] not just a tourist, her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires. [She has] invested significant time and resources, they have donated money and essential items. They have also dedicated countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement.”

What did Justine Bateman say about Harry and Meghan

Harry-Meghan's reaction came after American filmmaker and writer Justine Bateman took to X to criticise the Duke and Duchess and their efforts at reaching out to those affected due to the wildfires.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage?' Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”



The couple met some of the families affected by the wildfire and were seen hugging and interacting with them.



Meanwhile, Meghan has postponed the release of her Netflix cookery show, With Love, Meghan, due to the present situation in Los Angeles. The show was earlier supposed to be released on January 15 and will now hit the OTT platform on March 4.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," she said in a statement.

