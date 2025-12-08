Google Preferred
Billionaire CEO promises to give away his $3bn company to anyone who can prove Earth is flat

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 12:57 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 12:57 IST
If you believe Earth is flat, you stand a chance to become a billionaire. Photograph: (Freepik)

Story highlights

One flat Earther has the opportunity to own a billion-dollar clothing company, as the CEO of Columbia Sportswear has announced he would give it away to anyone who can get him a photo as proof that Earth is flat.  

A billionaire has challenged flat-earthers to offer proof, and if they can do so, he is willing to hand over his $3billion family business to them. Tim Boyle, CEO of the Columbia Sportswear Company, asked "flat Earthers" last week to get a picture of the actual edge of the planet. The 76-year-old is worth $1.6billion, and his proposal is targeted at people who believe Earth is flat and not round. Despite evidence of the Earth being round, there are still a group of people who believe the Earth is flat. "This message is for flat Earthers. You guys claim there's an end to the Earth. Well, just go snap a picture, send it to us, and you get the assets of the company. All of it. No paperwork, no lawyers, no catches," Boyle declared.

His proposal is part of Columbia's new marketing campaign called "Expedition Impossible". In a video, he can be seen walking at the Oregon headquarters, promising to give away everything to the winner of the competition. A man who claimed to be his lawyer says Columbia has created 'The Company, LLC,' worth $100,000, and would be given away to whoever brings the proof. He also clarified what "edge of the Earth" means, as the photo should have "a visible, physical end to the planet Earth." Twisting things, such as "standing on a cliff-top" or "your buddy Dave legally changing his name to The Edge", won't work.

As a marketing strategy, he told them to wear Columbia clothes when they go hunting. "Hey, flat Earthers, do me a favour. If you're going to the edge of the Earth, wear Colombia. You'll need it. Best of luck," the billionaire chairman added.

Flat Earthers' movement

Ancient Greeks were the earliest people to say that the Earth is a sphere. This was as early as the 6th-5th centuries BCE. Pythagoras was the first to propose it, then Aristotle gave evidence, such as ships vanishing over the horizon, with Eratosthenes scientifically measuring its circumference. There is even a movement, called the Zetetic Society, pushing the agenda that the Earth is flat. It started in 19th-century England with Samuel Rowbotham, who published 'Zetetic Astronomy' in 1849.

