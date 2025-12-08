/Billionaire CEO promises to give away his $3bn company to anyone who can prove Earth is flat

A billionaire has challenged flat-earthers to offer proof, and if they can do so, he is willing to hand over his $3billion family business to them. Tim Boyle, CEO of the Columbia Sportswear Company, asked "flat Earthers" last week to get a picture of the actual edge of the planet. The 76-year-old is worth $1.6billion, and his proposal is targeted at people who believe Earth is flat and not round. Despite evidence of the Earth being round, there are still a group of people who believe the Earth is flat. "This message is for flat Earthers. You guys claim there's an end to the Earth. Well, just go snap a picture, send it to us, and you get the assets of the company. All of it. No paperwork, no lawyers, no catches," Boyle declared.

His proposal is part of Columbia's new marketing campaign called "Expedition Impossible". In a video, he can be seen walking at the Oregon headquarters, promising to give away everything to the winner of the competition. A man who claimed to be his lawyer says Columbia has created 'The Company, LLC,' worth $100,000, and would be given away to whoever brings the proof. He also clarified what "edge of the Earth" means, as the photo should have "a visible, physical end to the planet Earth." Twisting things, such as "standing on a cliff-top" or "your buddy Dave legally changing his name to The Edge", won't work.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As a marketing strategy, he told them to wear Columbia clothes when they go hunting. "Hey, flat Earthers, do me a favour. If you're going to the edge of the Earth, wear Colombia. You'll need it. Best of luck," the billionaire chairman added.

Flat Earthers' movement