Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer faced pro-Palestinian protests at the company's 50th anniversary celebration event. A Microsoft employee, identified as Ibtihal Aboussad was seen raising pro-Palestine slogans while Mustafa Suleyman was present on the stage to provide updates on the company's AI assistant product, Copilo.

"Mustafa, shame on you," Aboussad can be heard screaming on the videos doing rounds on social media.

🚨A Microsoft employee disrupted the company’s 50th anniversary event to protest its use of AI.

“Shame on you,” said Microsoft employee Ibtihal Aboussad, speaking directly to Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman. “You are a war profiteer. Stop using AI for genocide. Stop using AI… pic.twitter.com/PdIqa6TSHo — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) April 4, 2025

Ibtihal Aboussad's letter to Microsoft employees

After the event, as per multiple reports, she sent an email to hundreds or thousands of Microsoft employees stating that she had no moral choice when she learned that her organisation was powering the genocide of my people in Palestine.

She alleged that AI has powered surveillance and murder in Gaza. Condemning Microsoft for its deep ties with the Israeli military, she further wrote that Microsoft's data allows the military to be "more lethal and destructive in Gaza". She also added that Microsoft AI powers the most "sensitive and highly classified projects" for the Israeli military and Palestinian population registry.

Wion does not independently verify the authenticity of this letter.

Another protesting Microsoft employee, identified as Vaniya Agrawal, interrupted another part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration during which Bill Gates, Ballmer and current CEO Satya Nadella were on stage.

As per reports, Microsoft did not comment on whether it would take further action in response to the protest.

(With inputs from agencies)