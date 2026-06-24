/Bill Gates admits to affair with Russian nuclear scientist, two other women; transcript names all of them

Bill Gates admitted to having multiple affairs at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee earlier this month. The transcript was released on Tuesday, in which the Microsoft co-founder also said that he may have been around Jeffrey Epstein's victims. The 70-year-old said that his relationship with the late sex offender lasted three years and was strictly professional. For the first time, the names of the women Gates had affairs with were also released. He admitted to a relationship with Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, a medical entrepreneur with a doctorate from Harvard Medical School, and Karima Nigmatulina, a Russian nuclear scientist. In total, he said he had three extramarital affairs.

He said that he told Melinda about the affairs with Nigmatulina and Mila Antonova, a Russian bridge player, before 2013. He also confessed to the one with Jacobs, although he said he couldn't remember when. He said the affair with Jacobs happened before 2010. Gates said that the news was "very distressing" for Melinda, but they "did not talk about getting divorced." Talking about his meeting with the Russian nuclear scientist, Gates said that they met through her work on "disease modelling and nuclear fission work", during which time she was working for a company called TerraPower, in which Gates was an investor. He said he had sex with Nigmatulina in London, and it is referenced in the Epstein Files.

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Gates was unaware that Jacobs knew Epstein

The committee members told Gates that Dr Jacobs came in touch with Epstein in October 2009. She then introduced Epstein to Dr Boris Nikolic, one of his most trusted employees, who then became a close friend of Gates and was the key link between Epstein and Gates. He was asked about an email where Jacobs called Nikolic her "best friend". Gates said he wasn't aware that she knew Epstein. He said that he never talked about any of the three women with Epstein, and the sex offender likely learned about them through Nikolic.

Gates was introduced to Epstein by his confidante Nikolic