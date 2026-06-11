/Bill Gates 'deeply sorry' for Epstein ties; Here's what he revealed to lawmakers during closed door hearing

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates denied ever harming anyone and expressed regret over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as he appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a closed-door interview on Wednesday.

The billionaire philanthropist was questioned by lawmakers about his relationship with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

In prepared remarks released as the hearing began, Gates said he never witnessed any criminal conduct by Epstein and had no indication that such activity was taking place. "I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct," Gates said.

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The former Microsoft chief also sought to distance himself from Epstein and denied any wrongdoing. "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimised anyone."

The 69-year-old acknowledged that meeting Epstein had been a mistake and apologised for any credibility his association may have given the disgraced financier.

"I should never have met with Epstein in the first place," he said, adding, “If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry.”

What Gates revealed during the hearing

Gates said Epstein had access to sensitive details about his personal life, including the fact that he had been unfaithful during his marriage. However, he rejected allegations linked to a 2013 draft email in which Epstein appeared to suggest he had helped manage fallout from extramarital affairs, describing the email as fake and denying the claims.

He also said Epstein attempted to use personal information and false claims to pressure him into resuming contact. "He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda."

The philanthropist said he now believes Epstein sought relationships with prominent and respected individuals to project legitimacy and improve his public image.

He said Epstein wanted to build "an image of legitimacy" through ties to powerful and reputable people.

Gates also accepted that he had increasingly extensive conversations and meetings about charitable giving with Epstein from 2011 to 2014. But he said no vehicle for donations was created, no money was raised, and their interactions ended in December 2014.

The Microsoft co-founder also stressed that appearing in Epstein-related documents should not be viewed as evidence of criminal conduct.

Following the hearing, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett said Gates appeared "well coached" and suggested he had provided little new information. However, committee Democrat Robert Garcia said the businessman had been cooperative and had shared information about other people connected to Epstein.