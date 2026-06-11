The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran, with US Central Command saying the self defense strikeswere carried out in response to what it described as Iran's continued aggression.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said American forces began additional "self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran at 5:15 p.m. ET on the direction of President Donald Trump.

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defence strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," CENTCOM said.

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The latest military action came amid indications from senior US officials that operations against Iran could continue beyond a single day.

Hegseth signals more strikes

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that further attacks could follow, saying any future operations would be carried out with the same intensity.

"Those strikes that'll happen tonight will be strong, they will be clear. If they happen to happen tomorrow night, they will be strong, and they will be clear," Hegseth told reporters at US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

His remarks came as Washington continued to increase pressure on Tehran following the downing of an American Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, Trump vowed another forceful response against Iran and accused Tehran of delaying efforts to reach a peace agreement.

"Well, we're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today... And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents," he added.

The fresh strikes mark the latest escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran as both sides continue to exchange threats following the helicopter incident in the Strait of Hormuz.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)