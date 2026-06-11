/'Sign of desperation': Iran's President responds to Trump's 'very hard' strike threat

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump's threats to target bridges, power plants and other critical infrastructure, calling such remarks a sign of weakness rather than strength.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said that infrastructure is the lifeblood of ordinary people and should not be threatened during conflict.

"Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people," Pezeshkian said. "Threats to target them from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will."

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The comments came after Trump promised further military action against Iran following US strikes carried out in response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the United States would continue its attacks.

"Well, we're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," Trump said.

“We hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today... And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents.”

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also said that upcoming strikes against Iran will be "strong" and "clear," suggesting the military action could stretch into a second night.

"Those strikes that'll happen tonight will be strong, they will be clear. If they happen to happen tomorrow night, they will be strong, and they will be clear," Hegseth told journalists at US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Iran vows to resist pressure

Responding to Trump's warning, Pezeshkian said Iran would rely on its domestic capabilities and national unity to withstand external pressure.

"Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat," he wrote.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission of Iran's parliament, also reacted sharply to Trump's remarks. "We are not afraid of fighting losers," Azizi wrote on X.

"The number of American casualties is already far higher than Trump confirms, and it will rise," he added.

Despite the exchange of threats, diplomatic efforts appeared to remain active. A diplomat familiar with the matter said negotiators from Qatar, which has been assisting mediation efforts alongside Pakistan, travelled to Tehran on Wednesday to meet Iranian officials and attempt to narrow the remaining differences between the two sides.