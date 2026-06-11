/Iran says it struck two ships in Strait of Hormuz, warns all vessel traffic will be targeted

Iran's military command said Thursday that it would target any vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz following fresh US airstrikes against Iran.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the Khatam al Anbiya command declared that the strategic waterway was now closed to all types of vessel traffic.

"Any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted," the command said, according to Tasnim. It added that the strait is now "completely closed to all types of vessel".

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Iran's navy also announced that it had struck two ships attempting to pass through the waterway. State television IRIB and the Mehr news agency quoted the navy as saying that "two ships attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz were hit".

However, US CENTCOM denied the claim on X, saying, “Iranian media sources are claiming that Iran has attacked a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz. FALSE”



The statements came amid heightened tensions in the region after fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important shipping routes and carries a significant share of global oil exports.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)