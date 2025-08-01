/Babydoll Archi in a red saree seduced and stirred desires online. Turns out, it was AI from hell

The story of Babydoll Archi continues to baffle the world. This person who doesn't even exist has been making headlines for weeks now. She is an Instagrammer who dances seductively to Romanian songs, shares space with adult entertainment stars and managed to double her following within a few days. The content she served was borderline salacious and erotic. This pulled over a million people to her page. Babydoll Archi was trending, and everyone wanted to dive into her world. However, the person whose face was splashed across social media was oblivious to all the fame she was garnering. The woman everyone was watching wasn't doing any of it. Someone had stolen her identity and created an almost pornographic persona that everyone wanted to get a bite of. Archita Phukan is a married woman living in Dibrugarh, Assam. She had no idea what was happening on the internet. Someone had taken her face and used AI to whip up a social media personality who was basically seducing people. Also Read: 'An apple a day...': A Swedish company gives 30-minute masturbation break to its staff. Here's why

Babydoll Archi, an AI deepfake who was killing it on social media

Babydoll Archi danced seductively in a red saree to Dame Un Grr, a Romanian song. Then she was seen in a photo posted on the platform alongside American adult film star Kendra Lust. Both these things proved to be her ticket to fame, and her following swelled to 1.4 million on Instagram. The mirror shattered when someone reached the Dibrugarh police station with a complaint - someone was using the man's sister's name and face online. This was Babydoll Archi. The woman, Archita Phukan, was not on social media. Then, who was the woman who went viral? Investigations led the police to Pratim Bora, Phukan's ex-boyfriend and a mechanical engineer. It was a case of revenge porn. Bora took the woman's photos and used ChatGPT and Dzine to create a fake digital identity. Senior Police Officer Sizal Agarwal confirmed that Bora came up with the idea to humiliate the woman.

Babydoll Archi's page was verified, even though the seductive persona was fake

He started the page in 2020, posting edited photos with the woman's face. As AI advanced, so did Bora's tactics. He used more advanced tools to upgrade the content. He created entire videos showing the woman in provocative scenarios. The red saree dance got her a blue tick; she was verified, despite not being real. Once she was seen with Kendra Lust, everyone speculated that the woman could be entering the American adult entertainment industry. However, she didn't even know that she had posed with Lust. She came to know about the endeavours when mainstream media started talking about Babydoll Archi. She had her face, but who was she? On July 11, the family showed the police images and screenshots. They reached out to Instagram to know who owned the account. She had no idea who it could be. The police arrested Bora on July 12.

Questions raised on AI and what it is even useful for

They seized laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, and bank documents. He is estimated to have made Rs 10 lakh from his online activities, posting 282 times as Babydoll Archi. He even ran paid subscriptions via a Linktree platform. Babydoll Archi was not the only account he had made. “He had more than 3,000 subscriptions,” Agarwal said. There were multiple Gmail accounts and aliases. The Instagram page underwent numerous name changes as well, the latest one being Amira Ishtara. With evolving AI technology, deepfakes are becoming more and more real. It is extremely hard to tell the fake apart from the real. Criminals are using AI to forge voices to bleed people of millions of rupees. Is this what tech bosses envisioned when AI was created? Things are only going to get worse from here, and it's time someone takes steps to ensure this does not happen.