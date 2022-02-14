American Airlines flight descends over 30,000 feet in less than 8 minutes amid unruly passenger row

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Kansas City International Airport (MCI) after an unruly passenger triggered the abrupt diversion of the flight.

Reports claim the man tried to storm into the cockpit and also tried to open the plane's door as the plane began its journey from Los Angeles airport to Ronald Reagan airport.

Passengers uploaded videos of the chaos on board the flight as it reportedly dived approximately 30,900 feet in less than eight minutes.

Here is a video of our flights path as we descended from 30,900 feet in less than 8 minutes as we spirals passengers struggled to hold the man. Everyone on the plane thought it was the end for everybody #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/uqlSCJlhRQ — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022 ×

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022 ×

The man was taken into custody after the plane landed. The FBI in a statement said: "The flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger interfering with the flight crew." The man has still not been identified and his motive behind the chaos is still unclear even as the FBI said the investigations are ongoing.

Statement regarding a diverted flight to @KCIAirport earlier today, from FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. pic.twitter.com/ql5cQRpbZM — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) February 13, 2022 ×

As passengers moved to subdue the erratic passenger, the flight crew attendant used a coffee pot to strike the passenger as he reportedly attempted to open the plane door mid-air.

(With inputs from Agencies)