American Airlines flight descends over 30,000 feet in less than 8 minutes amid unruly passenger row

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Feb 14, 2022, 09:09 AM(IST)

American Airlines flight (Right) | Passengers hold the unruly passenger (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Photograph:( AFP )

The man was taken into custody by the FBI after the American Airlines plane made an unplanned landing at Kansas airport

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Kansas City International Airport (MCI) after an unruly passenger triggered the abrupt diversion of the flight.

Reports claim the man tried to storm into the cockpit and also tried to open the plane's door as the plane began its journey from Los Angeles airport to Ronald Reagan airport.

Passengers uploaded videos of the chaos on board the flight as it reportedly dived approximately 30,900 feet in less than eight minutes. 

The man was taken into custody after the plane landed. The FBI in a statement said: "The flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger interfering with the flight crew." The man has still not been identified and his motive behind the chaos is still unclear even as the FBI said the investigations are ongoing.

As passengers moved to subdue the erratic passenger, the flight crew attendant used a coffee pot to strike the passenger as he reportedly attempted to open the plane door mid-air.

(With inputs from Agencies)

