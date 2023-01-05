100 flights cancelled in 24 hours, Delhi Airport issues important advisory for flyers as IMD issues red alert

The Delhi airport has alerted travellers of flight delays and diversions due to dense fog in the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert and warned of "dense to very dense fog" in the area. The cold weather has also caused the temperature to drop significantly, with the lowest temperature of the winter season recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Between Monday and Tuesday, around 100 flights were delayed and diverted due to fog at the airport. The IMD considers it a "cold wave" when the minimum temperature falls 4.5 degrees below the normal mark or drops to 4 degrees or lower. The minimum temperature is expected to be 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum will be 17 degrees.

Delhi Airport's Fog Update for Flyers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the capital as thick fog envelops the region. The visibility at Delhi Airport has dipped to 50 meters, leading to delays and cancellations of flights. The airport has advised travellers to check with their respective airlines for updates on their flights. The dense fog has also affected road and rail traffic in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging motorists to use fog lights, drive at a reduced speed, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

The IMD has forecasted that the fog is likely to persist for the next few days, and has advised people to take precautions while commuting. The air quality in the city has also deteriorated due to the fog, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching "severe" levels in some areas.

Delhi government’s advisory

The Delhi government has issued a health advisory, urging people to avoid outdoor activities, particularly those with respiratory issues. The authorities have also urged people to use masks and avoid strenuous physical activity. The dense fog is a common occurrence in Delhi during the winter months and can lead to disruptions in daily life. The authorities are advising people to stay updated on the situation and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.