/'Who in the world taught them this word OBLITERATED?' Netizens mock Trump for his rant against Obama

Donald Trump ranted against former US president Barack Obama after Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) compared the former's Israel-Iran negotiations to Obama's Iran agreement. Now he is being mocked on social media for his outburst and the "noise" he is known to make about everything. On Monday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to proclaim loudly that comparing him with Obama is almost criminal. Trump wrote, "Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid 'road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities."

Notably, Coons suggested that the Trump administration is considering entering into deal with Iran similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) struck by former President Obama. He was discussing on Fox News the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Coons suggested that the Trump administration is mulling a $30 billion deal with Iran that would allow for the development of civilian nuclear facilities.

What did Coons say about Trump and Iran?

“I’ll just note that President Trump, by press accounts, is now moving towards negotiation and offering Iran a deal that looks somewhat similar to the Iran deal that was offered by Obama, tens of billions of dollars of incentives and reduced sanctions in exchange for abandoning their nuclear program,” Coons said in his Sunday interview. Trump went berserk over the suggestion and called Coons a "SleazeBag". "Never heard of this ridiculous idea,” the president wrote late Friday on Truth Social.

Social media mocks Trump

Meanwhile, Trump's tirades and the habit of shouting about everything he does in the world are making him a subject of mockery on the internet. His repeated use of the word "OBLITERATED" especially came under fire. A user wrote on X, "Who in the world taught them this word 'OBLITERATED'?"

Another user cited how Trump was wrong about everything he claims to have done. "Trump barking again: 'We obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities.' Reality check: You obliterated nothing but your own credibility. Iran never begged you, and never will. You were never open for diplomacy — only for Israel's script... The harsh truth? You weren't feared — just ignored. History will remember your threats as noise, not strategy."

Another user called Trump an "utter clown" for making noise about his role in the Iran-Israel crisis. One person couldn't believe that the president of a country broke protocol to toot his own horn even before officials could confirm that anything had happened. "He violated a military standard by immediately suggesting success without waiting for intelligence level confirmation. He is truly unhinged."

