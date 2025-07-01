/Trump to host Benjamin Netanyahu at White House on July 7. A Gaza ceasefire possible?

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet US President Donald Trump, he will be in the White House on July 7. US administration official told the news agency AFP on Monday (June 30). In the recent briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had mentioned that Netanyahu had ‘expressed interest’ in visiting the United States.



This would be the third meeting between the two leaders; they are likely to discuss a hostage return deal and, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



Leavitt also told reporters that Ron Dermer, a top adviser to Netanyahu, is in the US to meet with officials at the White House.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on July 7 for talks with President Donald Trump, a US administration official told AFP Monday, as Washington presses for a ceasefire in Gaza. On Sunday (June 29), Trump wrote on Truth Social, “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK.”



After the Israel-Iran war, Trump is ready to broker a peace deal with Israel and Hamas in a war that began in October 2023, which has killed over 56,500 Palestinians, and the offensive continues.



On June 26, Trump had said he was shocked to hear that Netanyahu was charged with corruption. In his Truth Social post, he wrote, “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! Bibi and I just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his love for the incredible holy land. Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos!”