/'Will hear from President Trump and his team very soon...': White House confirms US-India trade deal in final stages

On Monday (June 30), White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the US President Donald Trump's trade team is finalising the agreement with India and that the details will be out soon. This comes a week after Trump sealed a deal with China and said some ‘very big’ is in the pipeline with India.
Leavitt in response to the news agency ANI's question, when asked about the US President's last week announcement that the trade deal with India is close and this could happen anytime soon said, “Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India.”
She also emphasised, “India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi & he will continue to have that.”
On June 26, Trump while announcing a deal with China said, “We just signed a trade deal with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody. But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one. We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good.”
The mention of the deal with India comes ahead of the July 9 deadline. Trump has earlier assured Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are working overtime, making deals with other countries.