/'Will hear from President Trump and his team very soon...': White House confirms US-India trade deal in final stages

On Monday (June 30), White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the US President Donald Trump's trade team is finalising the agreement with India and that the details will be out soon. This comes a week after Trump sealed a deal with China and said some ‘very big’ is in the pipeline with India.



Leavitt in response to the news agency ANI's question, when asked about the US President's last week announcement that the trade deal with India is close and this could happen anytime soon said, “Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India.”