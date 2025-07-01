/Trump thinks Zohran Mamdani 'will completely crush New York City', here's why

US President Donald Trump has views about the Democratic Party candidate, Zohran Mamdani, who is also the front-runner in New York mayoral elections, and thinks the latter ‘will completely crush New York City’. White House press secretary Karoline Leavittin a briefing said Mamdani ‘pedals anti-semitism, praises pro-Hamas groups, wants Israel abolished and believes wealthy Americans should not exist’.

During the interaction with the media, when asked if Trump wants the 33-year-old mayoral candidate deported as per his recent calls. Leavittresponded, "I haven't heard him say that. I haven't heard him call for that. But certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and [Mamdani's] radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the president holds near and dear to his heart.”

She continued, "Look, the president is always willing to work with everyone. He's working with Democrats across the country, Democrat governors. And he said he'll work with people on the far left. He works with Republicans. He works with people in the middle. He wants to do what's right for America," Leavitt said.

Mamdani, while speaking to news outlet NBC, had said, "I don't think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality.” In his campaigns, he had mentioned making the city affordable by taxing the rich.