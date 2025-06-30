/'Jerome, you are as usual too late...': Trump's message to Fed chair Powell

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the reporters during the briefing on Monday (June 30). Speaking about Trump's effect on the economy, Karoline said, “This is a president who was a businessman first and he knows what he's doing. He has a proven economic formula that worked in his first term and it's working again.”

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. He said, “Jerome “Too Late” Powell, and his entire Board, should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to the United States. They have one of the easiest, yet most prestigious, jobs in America, and they have FAILED — And continue to do so. If they were doing their job properly, our Country would be saving Trillions of Dollars in Interest Cost. The Board just sits there and watches, so they are equally to blame. We should be paying 1% Interest, or better!”

On being asked about what is the President's confidence level in getting 218 votes in the house by the end of this week in order for him to sign it on Friday, Karoline replied by saying, "Well, we are very well aware, the President is very well aware that this needs to not only pass out of the senate, but it needs to go back to the House and we need the full weight of the Republican conference to get behind the bill. And we expect them to and we are confident that they will. The President has been working hand-in-hand with Senate Majority Leader Thune and also our House Republican leader — or the Speaker of the House, I’m sorry — Mike Johnson. Both of whom will be at the White House today to meet with the president yet again. I believe they were here this morning actually.”

“1.4 million illegals will be off of Medicaid if Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill passes,” she further added.