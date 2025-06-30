/'Political suicide, split govt better': Musk continues tirade against Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. Here's what he says now

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again slammed the "Big Beautiful Bill" of the US President Donald Trump. Taking to his social media platform X, Musk reshared a poll on the bill and wrote, “Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party." In a consecutive post, Musk called the bill “utterly insane and destructive.” “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” he wrote, adding that the bill was “utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

A screenshot of the poll, shared by Trump, said, "Elon Musk claims that this legislation is an outrageous pork-filled spending bill that will massively increase the budget deficit and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt." The poll, conducted by The Tarrance Group, showed that 58 per cent of the total voters in the November presidential election voted in agreement with Trump's bill. Meanwhile, 37 per cent disagree with it, and the first 5 per cent of the voters were unsure about it.

'Split government is better for the people'

Musk was also featured in a podcast with Mario Nawfal on X, where he said he was "not a huge Republican." “I’m not a huge Republican. I’m a huge moderate, actually," Musk said. "You want laws that serve the people, not just a small segment. When power is split, the laws passed are more likely to be in the public’s interest," Trump's former "buddy" added.

Previous fallout

This all came after Musk left the Trump administration's DOGE and called the bill a “disgusting abomination."