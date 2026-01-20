/'China is living in 2080': Viral video shows people hailing their driverless cars with simple hand gestures | Watch

In many nations, driverless or AI-enabled cars are not in use or banned, but a recent viral video shows how China is far ahead in adopting such vehicles. The footage is a compilation of clips lasting over a minute, showing real-world instances from various Chinese cities where people use hand gestures to get their cars to open doors and self-drive to them. The models shown are mostly electric vehicles and include Li Auto, NIO, and AITO/Ask's M9. Scroll down to watch the video.

What does the video show?

Men and women are shown simply walking up to parked cars, including SUVs and sedans, on streets, parking lots, or outside buildings. When they gesture from the road, either the car doors swing open, or the cars self-drive safely towards them. There is no touching of handles or pressing of buttons. In some cases, the car appears to lower itself using adaptive air suspension to match the height of the owner, so that entry into the car is easier and smooth.

Headlights, taillights, and interior ambient lighting are shown to be switched on magically as the owners near the vehicle, almost like the car greeting them like a pet would.

There are also visuals of car boots automatically opening when owners walk behind them with bags or groceries. Some clips also show cars moving out of tricky parking spots.

What are the technologies and brands behind it?

Adaptive air suspension, remote summon, and memory parking systems are among the advanced technologies in play. Several door and suspension features of these advanced vehicles are also evident.

The impression given in the video is that much of this is already normal in China, leaving the rest of the world far behind. The video has a caption emblazoned: 'China is living in 2080'.

Technologies like auto power doors, auto low-entry suspension, gesture and walk-up recognition, and welcome lights are features available on many new Chinese flagship EVs like Li Auto's L-series, AITO M9, and some NIO and Zeekr models. These are not concepts or fake models.

Watch the video below