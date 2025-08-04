Shanghai rolls out Robotaxis | China goes 'driverless' with Robotaxi

Shanghai has officially rolled out Level 4 autonomous robotaxi services, authorized to charge fares in key zones across Pudong—initially covering roughly 759 km² and expected to expand to around 2,000 km² by 2027. Companies like Pony.ai, WeRide, SAIC Motor (IM Motors & UTOPILOT), and Baidu Apollo Go now operate fully driverless vehicles—with human operators no longer required in many rides. Target areas include Jinqiao, Huamu, and the high-traffic corridors between Pudong Airport, Expo Center, and Disney Resort. Early fleets exceed 100 vehicles, scaling to over 500 by year-end. Shanghai positions itself as a global hub for commercializing autonomous mobility.