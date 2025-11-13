LOGIN
‘Autonomous trains’:10 most advanced driverless trains in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 13:45 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 13:45 IST

Cities like Dubai, Copenhagen, and Delhi lead with driverless trains using advanced AI and signalling. These systems improve safety, speed, and efficiency. 

Dubai Metro, UAE - Fully Driverless Since 2009
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Dubai Metro was one of the first fully driverless metro systems globally. It operates on two automated lines covering 75 km and serves millions. The system uses advanced digital signalling and train control to ensure safety and punctuality.​

Copenhagen Metro, Denmark - GoA4 Grade of Automation
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

This metro system runs completely automatically on a 21 km network. It features AI-powered safety monitoring and schedule optimisation. Opened in 2002, it is a benchmark in European driverless transit.​

Riyadh Metro, Saudi Arabia - State-of-the-Art Autonomous System
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Riyadh Metro combines advanced signalling like Siemens Trainguard MT and Alstom Urbalis 400 with GoA4 driverless tech. It aims to improve urban mobility with fully automated operations on multiple lines.​

Delhi Metro Magenta Line, India - Transitioning to Driverless
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Delhi Metro’s Magenta line operates semi-automated trains and aims for full driverless operation with advanced CCTV-based track monitoring. This will increase train frequency and passenger space.​

Singapore MRT - Advanced Driverless Trains
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Singapore’s MRT system includes several driverless lines with sophisticated CBTC signalling, plus AI-powered health monitoring to prevent breakdowns. The system ensures highly efficient and safe travel daily.​

Paris Metro Line 1, France - Pioneer in Automation
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Line 1 of the Paris Metro has been driverless since 2012. It uses platform screen doors and real-time monitoring to ensure safety and reduce wait times in one of Europe’s busiest networks.​

Vancouver SkyTrain, Canada - Longest Driverless Network North America
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The SkyTrain is North America’s longest driverless metro network with over 79 km of routes. Opened in 1985, it uses automated train control to optimise timing and safety.​

Barcelona Metro Line 11, Spain - Compact Fully Automated Line
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Barcelona’s Line 11 is a fully automated metro line designed for narrow tunnels and steep slopes. It uses small, driverless trains to navigate the city’s challenging terrain.​

Milan Metro Line 4, Italy - Latest in Driverless Technology
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Milan’s Line 4 will be fully driverless with the latest digital signalling and monitoring tech designed for a 15 km route connecting the city to the airport. It will start partial operation soon with focus on safety and efficiency.​

Tokyo Yurikamome Line, Japan - Automated Guideway Transit
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Operating since 1995, this elevated driverless train uses rubber tyres and guideways for quiet, smooth urban transit. It features fully automated control, making it highly reliable and popular among commuters.​

