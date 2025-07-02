/Why Tesla cars can drive without humans? All about its 'AFSD' software

Tesla’s AFSD (autonomous full self-driving) uses AI, sensors, and real-time using it, the Tesla cars to drive themselves. It learns from real roads, gets smarter over time, and brings us closer to a future of safe, driverless travel.
Tesla’s AFSD, or Autonomous Full Self-Driving software, is the technology that lets Tesla cars operate without a human driver in many situations.
AFSD uses cameras, radar, and sensors to scan the road. The system processes this data with powerful AI to understand traffic, signs, and obstacles in real time.
Tesla’s AFSD relies on advanced artificial intelligence. The software learns from millions of kilometres of real-world driving, improving its ability to handle complex roads.
The AFSD software can make instant decisions, such as braking, steering, and changing lanes. It reacts to other vehicles, pedestrians, and signals without human help.
Tesla cars receive software updates online. These updates add new features and improve AFSD’s performance, keeping cars up to date without a trip to the garage.
While AFSD can drive the car, drivers are still asked to stay alert. The system uses checks to ensure someone is ready to take over if needed, keeping journeys safer.
Tesla’s AFSD is a step towards fully driverless cars. As the software learns and improves, it brings us closer to a future where cars can drive themselves everywhere.