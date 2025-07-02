LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why Tesla cars can drive without humans? All about its 'AFSD' software

Why Tesla cars can drive without humans? All about its 'AFSD' software

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 19:07 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 19:07 IST

Tesla’s AFSD (autonomous full self-driving) uses AI, sensors, and real-time using it, the Tesla cars to drive themselves. It learns from real roads, gets smarter over time, and brings us closer to a future of safe, driverless travel.

What Is Tesla’s AFSD?
1 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

What Is Tesla’s AFSD?

Tesla’s AFSD, or Autonomous Full Self-Driving software, is the technology that lets Tesla cars operate without a human driver in many situations.

How Does AFSD Work?
2 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

How Does AFSD Work?

AFSD uses cameras, radar, and sensors to scan the road. The system processes this data with powerful AI to understand traffic, signs, and obstacles in real time.

AI at the Core
3 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

AI at the Core

Tesla’s AFSD relies on advanced artificial intelligence. The software learns from millions of kilometres of real-world driving, improving its ability to handle complex roads.

Real-Time Decisions
4 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Real-Time Decisions

The AFSD software can make instant decisions, such as braking, steering, and changing lanes. It reacts to other vehicles, pedestrians, and signals without human help.

Over-the-Air Updates
5 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Over-the-Air Updates

Tesla cars receive software updates online. These updates add new features and improve AFSD’s performance, keeping cars up to date without a trip to the garage.

Safety and Monitoring
6 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Safety and Monitoring

While AFSD can drive the car, drivers are still asked to stay alert. The system uses checks to ensure someone is ready to take over if needed, keeping journeys safer.

The Future of Driving
7 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

The Future of Driving

Tesla’s AFSD is a step towards fully driverless cars. As the software learns and improves, it brings us closer to a future where cars can drive themselves everywhere.

Trending Photo

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight
3

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures
5

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?
7

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS
8

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England
7

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England