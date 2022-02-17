Zuckerberg refers to his staff as 'Metamates' in a memo laying out new principles

The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, referred to his employees as “Metamates," while unveiling a list of new principles for work at Meta Platforms Inc. Zuckerberg laid out his vision for internal culture through an employee memo.

"Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission," he wrote.

He said that it is now “a distributed company” as he said that “we will continue hiring around the world.”

The Move Fast motto remains. However, it is now joined by Build Awesome Things, Live in the Future, Focus on Long-Term Impact and Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues.

He mentioned the employee label in his conclusion and wrote, “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates."

While some hailed his efforts, others claimed that the slogan put the company first and the worker last.

"Focus on long-term impact’ emphasises long-term thinking and encourages us to extend the timeline for the impact we have, rather than optimising for near-term wins,” Zuckerberg wrote.

In the end, he concluded by emphasising that values are not what you write on a website but "what we hold each other accountable for every day."

(With inputs from agencies)