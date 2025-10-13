/X removed over 1.7 million bots; DM spam next, says product head Nikita Bier

X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed 1.7 million bot accounts that were flooding users’ replies with spam and irrelevant content, the company’s Head of Product Nikita Bier posted through his X account on today.

Massive bot purge to reduce spam

In a post shared on X, Bier said: “This week we purged 1.7 million bots engaging in reply spam. You should start noticing improvements in the coming days. We will be focusing on DM spam next.”

While X has not disclosed the exact process used to detect and remove the accounts, it has reportedly used automated detection tools and behavioural analysis to identify patterns linked to spam activity.

This marks one of the largest bot clean-ups since Elon Musk took over the company in 2022. Since then, X has faced ongoing criticism about the growing presence of fake accounts and spam bots that disrupt conversations and spread misleading content.

Bier said the clean-up is part of a broader plan to improve user experience and restore trust in the platform’s interactions.

X to test new link-sharing and engagement feature

In another update, Bier revealed that X will test a new approach to link-sharing next week. The goal, he said, is to ensure “all content on the platform has equal visibility on Timeline.”

The announcement follows earlier comments by Musk, who hinted at changes in how external links are displayed, in an effort to keep users more engaged within the platform.