Why did a taxi firm in Paris suspend use of Tesla Model 3 cars?

A taxi firm in Paris recently announced that it will suspend the use of Model 3 Tesla cars in its fleet because of a fatal accident involving one of the mentioned cars.

As per the reports, the taxi company G7 pulled its 37 Tesla Model 3 cars from roads after one of the drivers, who was using a Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle suddenly lost control of the vehicle and hit three pedestrians before hitting a van.

The accident took place last Saturday night in the southeastern 13th district of Paris, resulting in killing one and injuring several. An investigation has been opened by the Paris prosecutors over charges of manslaughter and unintentional injuries.

AFP mentioned that there were initial suspicions of a malfunction such as a stuck accelerator considering the speed and the trajectory of the vehicle.

The G7 taxi company, which claims to be the biggest firm in Europe on its website, said 37 of its drivers used the Tesla Model 3, and other Tesla models would remain in service.

After checking the crashed vehicle's data remotely, Tesla denied any technical problem with the car. Although they agreed to share all necessary information is required.

Tesla cars have been questioned every now and then, even by the federal regulators over the Autopilot System and Full Self-Driving features. Safety-related concerns have been raised by people.

The French transport minister, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, told Djebbari told RMC radio, said, "There are no elements that would lead one to believe it was tied to a technical problem." The minister said he had spoken with the chief executive of Tesla Europe who told him there had been no safety alerts about the model involved in the crash.