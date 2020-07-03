TikTok ban: Chingari app crosses 10 million downloads on Play Store

Chingari app, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, on Friday said it has crossed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The app, founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam last year, allows users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content and browse through the feed.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.



In the midst of ongoing tension at Sino-Indian border after a standoff with Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the government of India on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," announced the Ministry of Electronics and IT.



The apps which were banned included UC Browser, Tik Tok, SHAREit, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser among others.



TikTok, a short video sharing app by Chinese firm ByteDance, had 200 million users in India.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was strongly concerned over India's move banning 59 Chinese apps.



(With inputs from agencies)